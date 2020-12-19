sport

Eden Hazard volverá al Real Madrid ‘muy pronto’

by
Eden Hazard volverá al Real Madrid ‘muy pronto’ Supersport



sl “slug”: “fútbol”, “nombre”: “fútbol”, “menú”:[], “Temas”:[{“group_name”:”Europe”,”topics”:[{“name”:”UEFA Champions League”,”slug”:”uefa-champions-league”,”parent_slug”:”uefa-champions-league”,”uri”:null,”hidden_tabs”:[]}, name “Name”: “Premier League”, “Slug”: “Premier-League”, “Parent_Slug”: “Premier-League”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[]}, name “Name”: “Spanish Lalica”, “Slug”: “España”, “Parent_Slug”: “España”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[]}, name “Name”: “Italia Serie A”, “Slug”: “Italia”, “Parent_slug”: “Italia”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[]}, name “name”: “league cup”, “slug”: “league-cup”, “parent_slug”: “league-cup”, “yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“logs”,” top-scorers”]}, name “name”: “FA file”, “slug”: “fa-cup”, “parent_slug”: “fa-cup”, “uri”: null, “Hidden_tabs”:[“logs”]}, name “Name”: “UEFA Europa League”, “Slug”: “Europa-League”, “Parent_Slug”: “Europa-League”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[]}, name “Name”: “English Championship”, “Slug”: “English-Championship”, “Parent_Slug”: “English-Championship”, “Yuri”: null, “Hidden_tops”:[“top-scorers”]}, name “name”: “French licor 1”, “slug”: “France”, “parent_slug”: “France”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[]}, name “Name”: “Liga portuguesa”, “Slug”: “Portugal”, “Parent_Slug”: “Portugal”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“video”,” scorers”,”today”]}, name “Name”: “Bundesliga alemana”, “Slug”: “Alemania”, “Parent_Slug”: “Alemania”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“video”,” top-scorers”]]grupo “nombre_grupo”: “Sudáfrica”, “Títulos”:[{“name”:”DStv Diski Challenge”,”slug”:”dstv-diski-challenge”,”parent_slug”:”dstv-diski-challenge”,”uri”:null,”hidden_tabs”:[“top-scorers”]}, name “Name”: “DSTV Premiership”, “Slug”: “DSTV-Premiership”, “Parent_Slug”: “DSTV-Premiership”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[], name “name”: “buffana”, “slug”: “buffana”, “parent_slug”: “buffana”, “yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“logs”,”top-scorers”]}, name “name”: “MTN8”, “slug”: “mtn8”, “parent_slug”: “mtn8”, “uri”: null, “Hidden_tabs”:[“logs”]}, name “Name”: “GladAfrica Championship”, “Slug”: “National-First-Division”, “Parent_Slug”: “National-First-Division”, “Yuri”: null, “Hidden_tops”:[“scorers”]}, name “name”: “netbank file”, “slug”: “netbank-cup”, “parent_slug”: “netbank-cup”, “yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“logs”]]{“group_name”: “Internacionales”, “Títulos”:[{“name”:”UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers”,”slug”:”uefa-euro”,”parent_slug”:”uefa-euro”,”uri”:null,”hidden_tabs”:[]}, name “Name”: “FIFA Internationals”, “Slug”: “FIFA-Internationals”, “Parent_slug”: “FIFA-Internationals”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“logs”,”video”,” top-scorers”]}, name “Name”: “UEFA Nations League”, “Slug”: “Ufa-Nations-League”, “Parent_Slug”: “Ufa-Nations-League”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tabs”:[]]grupo “nombre_grupo”: “Resto de África”, “Títulos”:[{“name”:”FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Africa”,”slug”:”wc-qualification-africa-2022″,”parent_slug”:”wc-qualification-africa-2022″,”uri”:null,”hidden_tabs”:[]}, name “Name”: “CAF Champions League”, “Slug”: “Cafe-Champions-League”, “Parent_Slug”: “Cafe-Champions-League”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tabs”:[“top-scorers”,”video”,”today”]}, name “Name”: “Afghan Qualification 2021”, “Slug”: “Africa-Cup-Qualification”, “Parent_Slug”: “Africa-Cup-Qualification”, “Yuri”: Nulo, “Hidden_tabs”:[“top-scorers”,”today”]}, name “Name”: “CAF Confed Cup”, “slug”: “caf-confederations-cup”, “parent_slug”: “caf-confederations-cup”, “uri”: null, “Hidden_tabs”:[“scorers”,”video”,”top-scorers”,”today”,”fixtures”]}, name “Name”: “Ethiopian-Premier-League”, “Slug”: “Ethiopian-Premier-League”, “Parent_Slug”: “Ethiopian-Premier-League”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tabs”:[“today”,”top-scorers”]}, name “name”: “nigeria”, “slug”: “nigeria”, “parent_slug”: “nigeria”, “yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“today”,”news”,”video”,”top-scorers”,”fixtures”]}, name “Name”: “Zambia”, “Slug”: “Zambia”, “Parent_slug”: “Zambia”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“top-scorers”]}, name “Name”: “Kenia”, “Slug”: “Kenia”, “Parent_Slug”: “Kenia”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“top-scorers”,”today”,”video”,”fixtures”]}, name “Name”: “Cosafa-Cup”, “Slug”: “Cosafa-Cup”, “Parent_Slug”: “Cosafa-Cup”, “Yuri”: null, “hidden_tops”:[“today”,”top-scorers”,”results”,”fixtures”,”logs”]]]”Destacados”: “Títulos”:[{“name”:”DStv Premiership”,”slug”:”dstv-premiership”,”parent_slug”:”dstv-premiership”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”Premier League”,”slug”:”premier-league”,”parent_slug”:”premier-league”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”UEFA Champions League”,”slug”:”uefa-champions-league”,”parent_slug”:”uefa-champions-league”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”Spanish LaLiga”,”slug”:”spain”,”parent_slug”:”spain”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”Italy Serie A”,”slug”:”italy”,”parent_slug”:”italy”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”UEFA Europa League”,”slug”:”europa-league”,”parent_slug”:”europa-league”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”DStv Diski Challenge”,”slug”:”dstv-diski-challenge”,”parent_slug”:”dstv-diski-challenge”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”English Championship”,”slug”:”english-championship”,”parent_slug”:”english-championship”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”Nedbank Cup”,”slug”:”nedbank-cup”,”parent_slug”:”nedbank-cup”,”uri”:null},{“name”:”UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers”,”slug”:”uefa-euro”,”parent_slug”:”uefa-euro”,”uri”:null}]}}

READ  Ultimo minuto | ¡El famoso futbolista italiano Paulo Rosie perdió la vida!

0
Isabel Izquierdo
Written By
More from Isabel Izquierdo

Asus presenta la Radeon RX6900XT con refrigeración por agua integrada

Con la introducción de la tarjeta gráfica AMD Radeon RX6900XD, vimos muchos...
Read More

You may also like

El Manchester United se enfrenta a los líderes de La Liga en la Europa League

¡Kaladasarai estaba interesado! El nuevo equipo de Hulk … – Fútbol

Los equipos turcos no han podido ver la “primavera” en Europa después de 15 años

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *